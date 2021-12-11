Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,877 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

MDYV stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

