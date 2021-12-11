Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Capitalization Achieves $624,295.11

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $624,295.11 and approximately $70,424.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003982 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

