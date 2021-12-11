LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0066

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $252,972.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.59 or 0.08192256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,034.47 or 1.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00055940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

