Lanceria (LANC) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $485,522.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.30 or 0.08167774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.77 or 0.99959363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.