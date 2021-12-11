Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $708.35

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.35 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 758 ($10.05). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 751.20 ($9.96), with a volume of 1,209,442 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAND. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 900 ($11.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.94) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 715.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 708.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -19.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.39) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($53,064.79).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

