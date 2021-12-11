Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 770.83 ($10.22).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAND. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 900 ($11.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.94) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LAND traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 751.20 ($9.96). 1,209,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 708.35. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.09 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 766.20 ($10.16). The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($53,064.79).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.