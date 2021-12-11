Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $365,012.29 and approximately $36,298.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.08185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.49 or 0.99764402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

