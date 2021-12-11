Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Lennar by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.06.

Lennar stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

