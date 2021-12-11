LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

Several research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $154.60. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

