Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,222 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 4.3% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.65% of Liberty Latin America worth $80,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 739,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 223,628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,317,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

Several research firms recently commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

