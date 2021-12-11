Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.37

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and traded as high as $57.97. Linamar shares last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIMAF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.