Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.50

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.50 and traded as high as C$75.49. Linamar shares last traded at C$73.80, with a volume of 85,273 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.50.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 7.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total value of C$168,420.68.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

