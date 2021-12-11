Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Linde worth $90,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $334.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

