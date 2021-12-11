Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get Lingo Media alerts:

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Lingo Media had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 30.39%.

Lingo Media Corp. engages in the development and marketing of English language learning products and services. It operates through the following segments: Online English Language Learning, Print-Based English Language Learning, and Head Office. The Online English Language Learning segment operates under ELL Technologies, a global web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment company.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lingo Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingo Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.