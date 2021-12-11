LINK (LN) Price Hits $241.45 on Top Exchanges

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. LINK has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $5.12 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $241.45 or 0.00492219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.80 or 0.08162007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,032.62 or 0.99956199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00055931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002778 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

