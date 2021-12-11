Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

PWR stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.