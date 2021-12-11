Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 77,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $137.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

