Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,025 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 4.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

SH opened at $13.81 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

