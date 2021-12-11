Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,920 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.32 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

