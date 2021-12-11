Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,183 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

