Liquity Hits One Day Volume of $740,105.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Liquity has a market cap of $89.11 million and approximately $740,105.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00013447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.85 or 0.08166873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00080953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,154.79 or 1.00088680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,493,603 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

