Lisk Hits Market Cap of $321.47 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Lisk has a market cap of $321.47 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00005128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00032792 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001801 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

