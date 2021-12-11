Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $107,190.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.24 or 0.98854898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00773218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

