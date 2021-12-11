Lobstex 1-Day Volume Tops $46,023.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.24 million and $46,023.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,878,951 coins and its circulating supply is 22,803,525 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

