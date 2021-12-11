Lobstex Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $143,035.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,875,613 coins and its circulating supply is 21,272,222 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

