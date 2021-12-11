LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,675.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 52.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $649,300.11 and approximately $2,675.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.00443937 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010951 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $687.28 or 0.01395959 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

