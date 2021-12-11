Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0893 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $89.26 million and $5.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.