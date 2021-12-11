Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $679,874.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

