Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $679,874.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.16 or 0.08216424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00081495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,787.54 or 1.00060599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

