Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Shares Down 6.1%

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.25. 355,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 681,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

