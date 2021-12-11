Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post sales of $446.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.82 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $478.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.