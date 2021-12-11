Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,628.52 and $120.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00118941 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

