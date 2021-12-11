LunchMoney (LMY) Achieves Market Cap of $396,828.42

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $396,828.42 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

