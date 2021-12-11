Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lyft by 90.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lyft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

