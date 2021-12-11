MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470,361 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.