Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $258,103.32 and approximately $763.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00211503 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

