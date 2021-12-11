Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

