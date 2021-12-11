Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Magna International news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International stock traded up C$0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting C$101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,422. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.13. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$78.32 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.3299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

