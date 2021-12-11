Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Main Street Capital worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

