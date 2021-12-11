MAP Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $866,174.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and $866,174.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.04 or 0.08158398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00080964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.35 or 1.00053660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

