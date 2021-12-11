Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.02

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.02 and traded as high as C$28.97. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$28.79, with a volume of 240,364 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

