Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,791,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL opened at $1,241.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,274.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,241.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Securities increased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.