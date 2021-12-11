Marlin (POND) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $52.04 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

