Masari (MSR) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $413,984.90 and $960.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,593.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.26 or 0.08271253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00319691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.70 or 0.00933672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00077087 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00403518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00277800 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

