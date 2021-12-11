Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

