Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 598.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,226 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $130.34 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,396 shares of company stock valued at $29,539,843. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

