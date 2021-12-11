Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 194.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Materialise by 2,790.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Materialise by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 29.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 162,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

