Matrexcoin (MAC) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Matrexcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matrexcoin has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Matrexcoin has a total market cap of $108,945.94 and $1.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrexcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,111.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.39 or 0.08227022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00317127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.00 or 0.00924436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00076574 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00394639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00275842 BTC.

Matrexcoin Profile

Matrexcoin (MAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,440 coins. Matrexcoin’s official website is matrexcoin.com . Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Machinecoin is a free and decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that is completely open source and uses TimeTravel as a proof-of-work algorithm. Machinecoin operates with no central authority or any banks; managing transactions and the issuing of Machinecoins is carried out collectively by the network itself. Paper Wallets allow to store Machinecoins offline and even much more safer than this can be done with any fiat money. Exchanges can be used to trade Machinecoins with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Work can be done with Machinecoin either as an employer or as an employee. “

Buying and Selling Matrexcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.