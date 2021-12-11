Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.29 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $373,548.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00319694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars.

