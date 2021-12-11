MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,065 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,716.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

